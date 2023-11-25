Local vets monitoring mystery dog illness in US

In this file photo, a dog drags a fish along the Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Local veterinarians are monitoring cases out of the US where a mysterious respiratory illness with potentially fatal consequences have sickened dogs in several states.

A statement from the TT Veterinary Association on Saturday said the organisation was looking at the "concerning development" but noted there have not been any reports of similar cases in the country.

"This mysterious ailment has proven to be challenging to treat and veterinarians are grappling with its impact on canine health," the statement issued by the association's public relations officer Dr Aaron Latchman said.

In the US, researchers have narrowed down the possible source of the illness to a new type of bacterial infections which could evade the dog's immune system.

"The symptoms mirror those of kennel cough, encompassing fever, cough, and loss of appetite, which can progress to pneumonia and respiratory distress," Latchman said.

As a preventative measure, the association recommended dog owners to ensure their pets get up-to-date vaccines.

"While this illness has not been reported in TT to date, the interconnectedness of global travel raises the possibility of its introduction," the statement said.

Pet owners were urged to stay informed, remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to safeguard their animals. Vets are reminded to ensure proper sanitation and infection control at clinics.

According to a NBC online report, Mike Stepien, a spokesperson for the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), said in an e-mail on November 22 the agency is working with multiple state animal health officials and diagnostic labs regarding the respiratory illness in dogs that, "in rare cases, has progressed rapidly to death."

"APHIS and partners have not yet definitively identified the cause of illness," Stepien responded in an e-mail.

"There are no reports of human illness affiliated with these cases at this time," he said.