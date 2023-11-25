Create safer, brighter future for children

THE EDITOR: I had an encounter that compelled me to write about the unfortunate reality of child welfare in TT and how it requires the immediate concern of the country.

I stopped at Medford service station at 11 pm and what unfolded before me was not only heartbreaking, but deeply concerning. A toddler, precariously situated in front of the convenience store, was engaged in play with what appeared to be makeshift toys. There were two adults with the child – one middle-aged and the other I presumed to be a senior citizen. The ground was dirty and stained, the child wore tattered clothes and was designated a corner in front of the building on a few pieces of old cardboard.

I approached the adults to better understand the circumstances surrounding the toddler's presence at the service station at that time of night. I learned that the mother, facing a financial crisis, was struggling to provide basic supplies for her child. No child in TT should be subjected to such conditions, regardless of their parents' circumstances.

Unfortunately, this incident is not an isolated one. People who frequent Trincity Mall can attest to seeing a mother with a child in the driveway of the parking lot begging for help. These events reflect a recurring reality that we witness time and time again. We see children on roadsides, in front of buildings, and even involved in labour.

Expressing my sympathy, I offered assistance to the family at the service station and pledged to advocate for their cause. It is disheartening to witness the plight of children in our nation, and it prompts me to make a humble plea through this letter.

I implore those who can extend aid to come forward and address these heartbreaking situations. I call for further co-operation and assistance from the government. We should unite to support and protect our children, ensuring they lead the lives they rightfully deserve.

Our children are the future of TT, and it is our collective responsibility to safeguard their well-being. Let us rally together to create a safer and brighter future for the children.

DANIEL LUTCHMAN

via e-mail