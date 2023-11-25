Cornmeal goodness

It’s about that time of the year when we begin to think about our Christmas foods. Cornmeal plays a big part for many who make pastelles, of course. Inevitably we never seem to use that complete package of cornmeal and there is always one-half of an opened bag hanging out in the refrigerator, possibly for a full year.

Well fear not, there are many delicious ways for you to use up extra cornmeal this year. Cornmeal is great in dumplings for soup, it is a crowd pleaser in a tamale pie, it makes a wonderful coating for fried fish or chicken, corn bread is also one of my all -time favourites.

Try something new this weekend and use up that cornmeal, happy cooking!

Mexican Tamale Pie

2 tbs vegetable oil

2 onions, chopped

6 cloves garlic

½ lb ground beef or chicken

3 tbs chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 14-oz can whole tomatoes, finely chopped

1 14-oz tin red or black beans beans

½ cup chopped green olives

4 stalks chadon beni, chopped

Topping:

1½ cup all-purpose flour

1½ cup cornmeal

1½ tbs sugar

3 tsp baking powder

1/3 cup chopped chadon beni

1½ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp salt

2¼ cup milk

1 egg

6 tbs melted butter

1 cup grated cheese

Preheat oven to 375F

In a sauté pan, make the filling, heat oil add onion and garlic, add beef and brown thoroughly, add chili, cumin and all spice, season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Add tomatoes, beans and olives, combine and cover. Simmer for about 20 minutes. Add chadon beni and remove.

Make the topping

In a large mixing bowl, combine all the dry ingredients. Beat egg with milk and add melted butter. Add to dry ingredients, add cheese and chadon beni.

Stir well, the batter may be a little soft but will firm up quickly as the cornmeal tends to absorb a lot of liquid. If batter seems too dry, add a little milk.

The consistency should be like a muffin batter.

Grease a casserole dish, medium-sized. Spread some batter onto the bottom.

Spoon the beef mixture onto this then top with the remaining corn batter.

Bake for 30 minutes until risen and golden. Serves 4

Paprika-dusted Coo coo Strips

6 cups chicken broth or water

3 cups yellow cornmeal

2 pimento peppers seeded and chopped very fine

2 cloves garlic, minced

salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

Oil to fry

1 cup flour

2 tsp smoked paprika

salt and pepper to taste

The night before:

Boil water or broth in a large pot add peppers, garlic and salt and pepper.

Pour in the cornmeal whisking vigorously to prevent lumping, stir well, and cook until the mixture becomes stiff and smooth and moves away from the sides of the pot. Stir in cheese.

Generously butter a shallow baking tin or baking tray, spread mixture smoothly onto tray about one-inch thick. Cover mixture well with plastic wrap.

Chill until very stiff, overnight.

Heat oil in a wok or deep fryer.

Combine flour, paprika, salt and pepper

Cut coo-coo into 2-inch by one-inch strips.

Dust with flour mixture and fry until golden in hot oil

Drain and serve immediately with spicy tomato salsa.

Serves 10

Peppery Cornmeal biscuits

1½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup cornmeal

1 tbs baking powder

1 tbs sugar

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

4 tbs softened butter

7/8 cup thin unflavoured yogurt

pinch salt

Preheat oven to 375F

Combine all the dry ingredients, rub in butter until mixture is of a grainy texture.

Add yogurt and stir.

Knead gently, turn onto a floured work surface and pat to a 3/4-inch thickness.

Cut out 3-inch circles and place on a baking sheet.

Brush lightly with milk and sprinkle with seeds if desired.

Bake for 15 minutes until risen and cooked through.

