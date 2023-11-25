CoP urges police to follow use-of-force policy, save lives

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher -

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher called for officers to be more proficient in standard operating procedures, as one of the measures to avoid unnecessary loss of life.

The commissioner made the comments after six police officers were acquitted of murder after being on trial for the deaths of three Barrackpore friends who were shot dead by police in 2011.

In a statement of Friday, Harewood-Christopher said, “Incidents like these are regrettable, and I wish to emphasise the need for officers to be more proficient in the standard operating procedures.”

“Notwithstanding the outcome of this case for the officers, lives have been lost. In that regard I wish again to extend our condolences and regrets to the families of the victims in this incident.”

On July 22, 2011, Allana Duncan, Keron Fernando Eccles and Abigail Johnson, shot dead by police, who claimed one of the occupants shot at them.

Sgt Khemraj Sahadeo and PCs Renaldo Reviero, Glenn Singh, Roger Nicholas, Safraz Juman and Antonio Ramadhin were acquitted of all charges after spending more than a decade on trial for the killings.

Christopher said the circumstances surrounding the case presented the “typical occupational hazard” for police officers.

“As an administration we work to mitigate against such occurrences by developing and implementing a use-of-force policy to guide police officers in their operations.”

“The deployment of body-worn cameras will also be effective in regulating the conduct of officers and in providing evidence that assist in determining the adequacy and appropriateness of police actions.”