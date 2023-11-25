12 months in jail for Valencia thief

A 49-year-old man was sentenced to 12 months in jail on Friday by a Sangre Grande magistrate after being charged with house-breaking and larceny in the Valencia district.

David Belfon, a labourer from KP Lands, Valencia, pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared virtually before magistrate Cheron Raphael.

According to the police report, on November 11 at around 10 am, a Valencia woman left her home after locking all the doors and windows.

When she returned at 9 am on November 23 she discovered her home had been broken into. Items including surge protectors, kitchen utensils, a ladder, a camera, a mattress and an extension cord were missing.

Officers from the Valencia Police Post and the Valencia Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Special Operations Unit responded and processed the scene.

Following further investigations, Belfon was arrested and charged later that same day with the offence.