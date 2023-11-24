What's logic behind CWI, Haynes team selection?

Kjorn Ottley with bat in hand. - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Cricket West Indies (CWI)'s selection criteria reveals a lack of any logic.

If Justin Greaves was healthy, Kjorn Ottley would not have been selected. Hence the first, third and fourth highest batters would not have been selected.

Also, the first, third and fourth most economical bowlers were not chosen.

Hayden Walsh Jr with the most wickets (20), sixth most economical bowler and 222 runs (11th) is not chosen.

Seven chosen players are not on the leader board.

What is the CWI's and Desmond Haynes's logic?

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail