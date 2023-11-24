Valencia labourer jailed for sacrilege

File photo -

A 23-year-old man was sentenced to nine months hard labour by a Sangre Grande Magistrate on Friday after being charged with sacrilege in Valencia.

On October 23, the pastor of the church secured the building by locking all doors and windows and went away. The next morning at 7.40 am, he got a call saying that the front door of the church was open. When he arrived at the church, he checked and realised a 43-inch smart TV was missing. The pastor made a report to the Valencia police where the incident was investigated.

Daniel Ramoutar, a labourer of Orion Circular, KP Lands, Valencia, was arrested and charged on November 23. Ramoutar plead guilty to the offence.