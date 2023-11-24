St Anthony's College 'Tigers' lift North Zone Intercol title

QRC’s Tau Lamsee (R) controls the ball ahead of St Anthony’s College Davoure Thomas during the SSFL North Zone Intercol final match at Hasely Crawford Stadium on Thursday, in Port of Spain. St Anthony’s College won 5-3 via penalties. - DANIEL PRENTICE

IT was a day where the goal-keepers were the stars, but in the end, St Anthony’s College substitute goal-keeper Josiah Morris stood tall to lead the Tigers to the victory over Queen’s Royal College (QRC) in the Coca-Cola Intercol North Zone final at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Thursday.

Morris came off the bench for starting goal-keeper Germany Jackson with 90 minutes on the clock. The plan worked to perfection for St Anthony’s coach Ronald Daniel as Morris pulled off two saves to guide St Anthony’s to a 5-3 victory on penalties. The match ended 0-0 after 90 minutes. Morris is making it a habit as earlier in the week he also came off the bench for the St Anthony’s second XI team to save penalties. On Thursday, Morris saved the first penalty from QRC captain Aydon Caruth as the Royalians were always playing catch up in the shoot-out. QRC goal-keeper Jaheim Affan pulled off some miraculous saves during regulation time, but could not manage to stop any penalties.

Speaking to Newsday after the win, Morris said, “I will say yeah (I am a good shot stopper). I could save penalties very well and the coaches realise that, so they brought me on and it worked.”

Morris, who did not feel pressure heading into the shoot-out, said he felt “great” to help his team. He was glad for the victory as St Anthony’s did not win any titles last year. The scenes were jubilant as the players along with their supporters sang the St Anthony’s school song. The Tigers showed sportsmanship as during their celebrations they took time to congratulate the QRC players for their effort.

St Anthony’s showed more quality during regulation time and could have won the contest comfortably if Affan had not denied them continuously with remarkable stops. Joshua Miller got the first chance of the match, but his shot just missed the target in the seventh minute. Tigers were on the prowl in the early stages of the match with Andell Fraser showing some neat footwork, but QRC defender Isaiah Isaac cleared the ball to keep the match goalless.

Against the run of play, Tau Lamsee had a chance to give QRC the lead in the 17th minute. Prolific goalscorer Stephon James ran down the right side and crossed to Lamsee, but his header went over the crossbar.

On the other end, Fraser evaded a defender in the 18-yard box and with only Affan to beat could not finish from eight yards out. Fraser continued to be at the heart of most of St Anthony’s attacks, but they could not break the deadlock.

The Tigers got the ball in the back of the net in the 45th minute through captain Aalon Wilson-Wright, but one of his teammates was in an offside position as the first half ended 0-0.

In the second half, Affan continued to stand in the way of St Anthony’s going in front as Fraser and Theo Crovador were among those creating chances. QRC played a better second half, but St Anthony’s had more energy in attack.

QRC substitute Mussadiq Mohammed, who scored the winner for his team in the North zone semi-finals against Fatima last week, could have been the hero again. In the 59th minute, James picked out Mohammed in the box, but the latter’s control let him down and the chance was lost.

St Anthony’s had a golden chance to take the lead with a 76th-minute penalty, but Affan made the save as the QRC supporters erupted. Affan continued his heroics for the remaining minutes, but Morris came off the bench to steal the limelight in the penalty shoot-out as St Anthony’s won.