Soldier in Mayaro robbery still in custody without charge

File photo -

The 37-year-old soldier detained in connection with the recent robbery with violence in Mayaro was still in custody without charge, up to Thursday.

Head of the Eastern Division, Snr Supt Ryan Khan, was tightlipped on the investigation, saying it was “ongoing" and “sensitive.”

On Thursday, Khan confirmed that apart from the detained private from the TT Regiment from Maloney Gardens, there were no further arrests.

The suspect was arrested Monday evening at the Mayaro Police Station, where he was on temporary duty. He was previously based at the Cumuto Base.

The victims, of Mafeking Village, had gone to the station to report the incident and saw the suspect in the station.

Reports are at around 5 pm on Monday, six men – two in police tactical uniform, three in army clothing, and the other in plain clothes – went into the family’s home under the pretext they came for camera footage of a recent house fire nearby.

Believing the men were law enforcement officers, given their dress code, and that they pulled up at the front of the house in a heavily tinted SUV with blue flashing lights, the family allowed the men into the house.

The men, two of whom had guns, announced a hold-up, tied up the family and robbed them of $67,000, a quantity of gold, cell phones and a DVR.

The men returned in the SUV, which sped off.

The victims managed to free themselves and went to the station to report the crime.

On entering the station, they saw the suspect and alerted the police.

PC Ramkisson is investigating.