Six police officers found not guilty in Moruga killings

Six police officers charged with the murders of three friends in Barrackpore in 2011 have been found not guilty.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour on Friday afternoon before returning with the verdict.

Sgt Khemraj Sahadeo and PCs Renaldo Reviero, Glenn Singh, Roger Nicholas, Safraz Juman and Antonio Ramadhin were charged with the murders of Abigail Johnson, 20, of St Mary’s Village, Moruga, Alana Duncan, 27, of Duncan Village, San Fernando, and construction worker Kerron “Fingers” Eccles, 29, also of St Mary’s Village, at the corner of Gunness Trace and Rochard Douglas Road, Barrackpore.

The three friends were shot to death on July 22, 2011, but the officers maintained they were shot at first and returned fire.

According to forensic pathologist Dr Eslyn McDonald-Burris, Johnson died of multiple gunshot wounds to the forehead, face, neck and chest while Duncan suffered a collapsed lung and injuries to her elbow, leg, and chest. Eccles had gunshot injuries to the right side of his body, mainly his chest, arm and hip.

During the trial, the main witness WPC Nicole Clement refused to testify against her colleagues.

This is a breaking story and it will be updated.