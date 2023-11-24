PSC survey on trust, confidence in police available online from Monday

File photo -

THE Police Service Commission's (PSC) 2023 survey on public trust, confidence and satisfaction in the police service will be available to the public – online – from November 27-December 15.

In a press release on Friday, the PSC said it was inviting the public to participate as the survey "provides (people) an opportunity to have their say about the responsiveness of the TT Police Service to the safety and security needs and concerns of the public."

It added that the survey is one way the PSC monitors the efficiency and effectiveness of Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Police.

"(The findings can) assist the commission in identifying specific measures to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the police service on the whole and its leadership in particular. The commission, therefore, urges everyone to take the survey and to be involved in making the vision of a police service that delivers the best possible safety and security outcomes to TT a reality.

The survey is anonymous and the PSC said it would take under 10 minutes to complete.

It will be available on its website – scd.org.tt.

The 2022 survey revealed only eight per cent of the population believed the police were doing a good job in dealing with crime.

The data showed low percentages for satisfaction with customer service, overall police performance, trust in the service and its ability to address crime.

The higher percentages came from data on the respondents' fear of crime.