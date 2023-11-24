Proman methanol tankers named in China

Stena Provident and Stena Progressive at the shipyard in China. Photo courtesy Proman -

Proman Stena Bulk, the joint venture between methanol producer Proman and tanker company Stena Bulk, has formally christened the Stena Provident and the Stena Progressive in a ceremony in Guangzhou, China.

Proman in a media release on Thursday said the vessels were the final two in a six-strong methanol-fuelled tanker fleet built in China.

The naming ceremony comes a year after the flagship tanker, the Stena Pro Patria, had her naming ceremony in TT.

“This significant milestone was held in Trinidad in recognition of the importance of Proman’s TT operations and personnel to its global family of companies, as well as to honour the long-time former MHTL CEO Dennis Patrick, for whom Stena Pro Patria was named. The decision to name the final two vessels at GSI recognises the shipyard’s pivotal role in the construction of the six joint venture methanol tankers,” the release said.

It added that both vessels are 49,990 DWT (dead weight tonnage), dual-fuel, mid-range tankers, the release said.

Once operational, the ships will consume 12,000 tonnes of methanol annually, realising an 80 per cent reduction in Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) and up to 15 per cent reduction of CO2 emissions on a tank-to-wake basis.

“Low-carbon methanol produced at Proman’s facilities in Point Lisas, Trinidad, and other global locations will fuel these and other vessels as they play an important role in supporting international trade and the delivery of a more sustainable and low-emission future for the maritime sector,” the release said.