"Poor needs more than toys, food"

THE EDITOR: Many people are unaware of the level of poverty in TT. Those of us who are aware simply turn a blind eye. Poverty exists and it is real, and in large numbers.

The Christmas season is here and citizens and corporate companies during this time ban together and give to the poor. All well and good. But food and gifts, toys for children alone are insufficient. The poor needs more and in a variety of ways. Housing, health services, education, almost everything.

Where there is poverty there is crime. And this is also very real in every nook and cranny of sweet TT. Our educated teams leading our population must ban together and come up with a real plan to alleviate this situation. See how it is done in other countries, and it is okay to ask for help.

If our population is using parang and the new anthem by Iwer George to dance and wine and have a good time, suggesting that every day is a holiday, that is just make-believe. Many of us have to look behind our backs, look around before entering our cars and homes. Can this really be sweet TT?

And no, we are not going to be Third World citizens in anybody's First World country. We are staying right here as there is no place in the world like TT. So let us put our educated heads together and come up with a sound plan to help the situation.

