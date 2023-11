Part of Carnival route sinking

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I must comment on an observation I made recently that some would not notice.

On Ariapita Avenue between Alberto and Luis Streets (heading east) the road is sinking, as is evident by the unevenness of the asphalt. In short, it is a major artery in the city and part of the Carnival parade route. Carnival is fast approaching. Need I say more?

Let good sense and timely preventative action prevail.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook