New lawyers urged to restore confidence in justice system

Called to the Bar, Brandon Ragoonanan, Chelsea Nandial and Mikhail Sawah, New lawyers called to the bar pose for photos with family and friends on the steps of the Hall of Justice, Knox Street Port of Spain on Friday - Photo by Roger Jacob

NEWLY-called attorneys have been urged to do their part to help restore the public’s confidence in the justice system.

They were also told the ability to practice was not a right or entitlement but a privilege.

The advice to the new attorneys came from Chief Justice Ivor Archie and Justice Westmin James at the Call to the Bar ceremony at the Hall of Justice on Thursday.

There is another Call to the Bar ceremony carded for Friday.

In his address to the 79 new attorneys on Thursday, Archie told them their “journey now start.”

“From tomorrow, having paid your practising fee can go out and give legal advice. But always remember, no matter how bright you think you are you are just practising. In due course, with diligence and hopefully a good dose of humility, you may go beyond advice to give good counsel and your seniors would tell you there is a difference.”

He added, “Remember also that the ability to practice in these courts is not a right or entitlement. It is a privilege, that is why you petitioned for it. And you have to be deemed suitable. And it is a privilege that may be forfeited.”

Archie told them their duty was to be “unscrupulously honest” with the court and their clients’ affairs.

“It must never be about you, your ego or a desire to win no matter what.”

James advised the new attorneys, as Generation Z attorneys, to use their assets to bring a fresh perspective to the profession.

“Your generation faces a fair share of criticism. Your generation is considered to have short attention spans, addicted to technology, unable to handle criticism, and maybe even lazy.

“However, like generations before you, your generation will bring its own fresh perspective and unique set of skills and attributes to the legal profession.

“Your innate affiliation with technology can be a significant asset to the landscape, which is increasingly digitised.

“As a Generation Z attorney, leverage this tech savviness and help the profession to streamline processes, enhance communication and adapt to the ever-evolving technological tools such as AI.”

He also advised, “Weave your own tapestry and always acknowledge those who were there for you,” and urged them to use their entrepreneurial spirit for legal problem-solving as this could open alternative career paths in the field.

James also emphasised the importance of adopting a broader international perspective to their legal work

“Impact the world positively…,” he said as he called on them to do their part to restore confidence in the justice system and show respect for the court.

He also espoused the importance of ethical conduct and upholding a high standard of integrity.

“Trust is the currency of our profession…Maintain that trust. Take pride in the profession and its members. You are now guardians of justice and champions of the rule of law.

“You are not just lawyers but stewards of justice,” he told them, adding that their duty extended beyond the courtroom but as a contribution to the “betterment of society.”

“...And, never forget the human element in the pursuit of justice,” he urged as he also spoke of the importance of a healthy work/life balance.

“A happy lawyer is a better lawyer.”