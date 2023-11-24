Necessary Arts hosts Christmas is the Cure

Members of Necessary Arts Productions 32nd Cycle of its acting school who will be taking part in Christmas is the Cure on November 30 at the Central Bank Auditorium -

Necessary Arts Productions will stage its annual Christmas production, this time called Christmas is the Cure, at the Central Bank Auditorium on November 30 at 8 pm.

In a media release, Necessary Arts Productions said the school celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2023, with many of its graduates currently working in the theatre and film industry. Its 32nd cycle boasts over 20 past and new students, ranging from six-year-olds to adults. These students are a part of the 2023 Christmas production.

Written and directed by artistic director Penelope Spencer, Christmas is the Cure is a family-friendly presentation with thought-provoking, dramatic and comical pieces.

In Help Wanted, Santa wants to get out of the Christmas business and he's interviewing some strange characters as replacements. In another piece, The Christmas Shop, an old set-in-his-ways shopkeeper hates the idea of Santa and baby Jesus, but his very interesting customers change his mind in a series of comical events.

Home for Christmas deals with teenagers who make poor choices but, through guidance from an unassuming source, find their way back home.

Spencer said, “This show aims to give a cure to the violence that’s plaguing the land. It aims to highlight some of the circumstances that our youths find themselves in, it aims to show that respect, love, and a good laugh is and can be the medicine we all need.

"The show promises to be an evening of fun, laughs and lots of Christmas goodness.”

For more info: 683-4843.