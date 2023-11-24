Man arrested for stealing eyelashes, weave

File photo -

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing items from a church and a salon in Sangre Grande.

Police got reports that at 7 am on November 24, a woman returned to her Sangre Grande business place after locking it the night before and saw the burglar proof lock missing and the door open. When she checked the building, she realised a number of items were missing including weaves, eyelashes, shampoos, conditioners and hair gels. Police were also told at about 7.45 am on Friday, another woman returned to a church and saw the door was opened. When she checked, several items were missing including microphone systems, a musical mixing board, a vocal receptor, a gas tank and two speaker boxes.

Police, led by Pc Salkram led officers of the Sangre Grande CID, went to the man’s home where they executed a search warrant and found the items. The man is expected to be charged.