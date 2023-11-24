Lydians to stage Joyful, Joyful!

Dr Leah Brown, artistic director of The Lydians Singers. -

The Lydians Singers will take their Christmas jubilance to Diego Martin and San Fernando when it stages Joyful, Joyful! A Jazzy Lydian Christmas.

Supported by First Citizens, the Lydians will host the concert from 7.30 pm at St Finbar’s RC Church on December 9, and at St Paul’s Anglican Church on December 10, from 6 pm.

This event will transport patrons to a world where the festive joy and holiness of the season meet the cool sophistication of jazz, a media release said.

Patrons will also enjoy Lydian Steel and Lydian Tecomas under the artistic direction of Dr Leah Brown alongside music director of the Lydian Tecomas, Shurvone Brathwaite, and associate conductors Mark Anthony Peter and Anton Williams.

Special guests are Vaughnette Bigford and Krisson Joseph.

The Lydians, the 2023 Gospel Music Awardee of Choir of the Year, promises harmonious fusion of traditional yuletide melodies with a contemporary flair, and a blending of the rhythms of steel and tassa.

Christ’s birth will be jubilantly celebrated as the full company of the Lydians serenades one and all, the release said.

Tickets cost $200 and are available at St Finbar’s RC Church at 632-4126 and St Paul’s Anglican Church at 652-2182 or can be reserved via 24/7 virtual box office or by contacting our ticket hotlines at 338-6024 or 336-9940.

For reservations go to https://bit.ly/LydianChristmas2023.

For updates, stay connected with The Lydians on Facebook and Instagram @the_lydianstt.

For more info: e-mail communications@thelydiansingers.com or at 342-9388.