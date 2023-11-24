Energy Chamber: Collaboration needed for local content development

Weldfab, CEO, Hafiz Ali, left; Massy Wood, CEO, Mala Balliraj; Energy Chamber TT president and CEO, Dr Thackwray Driver; Proman, contracts manager, Glen Lezam; Atlantic, supply chain management, manager services contracting, Ian Persad; take part in a panel discussion at the Energy Chamber's 11th Annual Local Content Forum on Wednesday. -

CHAIRMAN of the Energy Chamber of TT, Jerome Dookie, said collaboration is the best way to continue local content development in the energy sector.

He was speaking at the Energy Chamber’s 11th Annual Local Content Forum held at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on Wednesday.

Dookie said the Chamber remains committed to focusing on initiatives that promote local content.

“Local content development is about building bridges and forging connections amongst all stakeholders in the energy sector,” he said. “It is about recognising that our success is intertwined with each other’s prosperity. Operators must be successful and have activity in order for energy service companies to have jobs, and energy service companies must have jobs with operators if they are to then translate opportunities in the communities in which they operate.”

Recognising the work already done between the Chamber and major energy companies operating in TT, he said the energy sector is not only a driver for economic prosperity but a catalyst for local development.

He said the Energy Chamber recognises the importance of local content in the energy sector and how it contributes to the growth of the industry as well as the well-being of the communities in which these companies operate.

He promised better communication with members on the work being done in the local content development space, such as the local content management system, which falls under the sustainable energy services task force.