Eagles FC hold Police 1-1 in TTPFL opener

Eagles FC players at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Friday. - TTPFL

EAGLES FC came from behind to grab a 1-1 draw with Police FC in the opening match of the second season of the TT Premier Football League at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Friday.

After an opening ceremony, which included moko jumbies and a performance from pan side Phase II, the match kicked off.

Police FC, led by national players in brothers Joevin and Alvin Jones, started on the front foot with attacks against the Eagles.

It took 20 minutes for Eagles FC to get a sniff on goal. Rhondel Gibson's free kick was whipped into the area, but it was too close to Police goal-keeper Adrian Foncette.

Minutes later, Police FC's Jabari Mitchell found himself wide open six yards out but did not get the contact he would have liked and headed wide. To add to the atmosphere, the sound of a rhythm section was played on the speakers.

Around the 30-minute mark, following Foncette's poor clearance, Eagle's Kevon Woodley took a shot from 30 yards but did not find the target with the Police goal-keeper way out of his goal.

Police FC then struck the crossbar with a header following a corner from Joevin.

Mitchell then made amends for his earlier miss converting in the 40th minute.

Police started the second half with more possession and continued to look more menacing going forward.

Exilus Angelo showed energy for Eagles, but he was called offside multiple times.

The Jones brothers showed their chemistry linking up on the right side, but Alvin's low cross was not converted.

Eagles FC made Police FC pay for all their wasted chances as Woodley equalised in the 72nd minute. Angelo played a through ball to Woodley who dribbled around Foncette before putting the ball into the open net. A Police defender tried to clear off the line, but the linesman gave the goal.

The equaliser brought added tension to the match and tempers got heated as referee Nikolai Nyron had to separate the players. Alvin and Woodley were seen throwing words at each other.

Jordan Riley had a final chance to give Police the lead, but he made a mess of Joevin's cross with minutes left.