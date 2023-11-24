Dunross Prep cop Under-11 football title

CHAMPS: Back Row(L to R)- De Angelo Sankar, Callum Trestrail, Jake Correia, Sebastian Plimmer, Liam Hadeed, Leo Thompson, Ricardo Joseph, Levi Daniell. Front Row (L to R)- Lucas De Verteuil, Ryan Aquing, Drew Maingot,Coach Kerdyn Moe, Shea Dickinson, Alex Wortman, Thomas Odiean - Ronald Daniel

Jake Correia scored twice to lead Dunross Preparatory to a 5-1 victory over Richmond Street Boys Anglican and to the Port of Spain and Environs Primary Schools League Under-11 boys’ title at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on Wednesday.

Correia was joined by teammates Callum Trestrail, Ryan Aquing and Drew Maingot, who also found the back of the net for Dunross in the one-sided final.

Scoring Richmond Street’s lone item was Derrell Collins.

Correia topped all scorers with his tournament haul of 18 and was adjudged most valuable player. Dunross’ goalie Sebastian Plimmer copped the best goalkeeper award.

And in the U15 girls final, Diamond Vale Government Primary defeated St Agnes Anglican 3-1 while Morvant Anglican defeated Diamond Vale 1-0 in the boys’ equivalent.