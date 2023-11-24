Champeon champions real friends in song

Multi-genre Caribbean singer, songwriter and entertainer Champeon is paying tribute to real friends who have supported him through the years.

Trinidad and Tobago-born Champeon, who is based in South Carolina, USA, always aims to supply powerful messages with his music, a media release said.

Champeon said Real Friends is a song dedicated to the people one considers true friends in one’s life –those people (near or far) that provide honesty, unconditional love and support. "The type of friends with whom one can maintain a strong bond due to a steady foundation of friendship, regardless of frequent or infrequent communication," the release said.

The song was recorded by Jelani Harris (Studio 23 Music Group), written by Champeon (Ronnel Ramirez) and Nkosi Blackburne, and produced by Julian Nelson (Juelio Productionz) who has produced hit soca tunes for Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin, Kes The Band and the late Blaxx.

Champeon was driven to write the song to celebrate and say thanks for those important friendships.

“I think about all the people that are close to me in this life. I am so honoured and thankful to celebrate my friendship by releasing this song to show my appreciation to all my real friends. I am also giving thanks for my deceased friends who have been important influences in my life, so I also delicate this song to them,” he said in the release.

Real Friends has already gained encouraging reactions from listeners who have embraced the track with its catchy, modern feel mixed with old-school appeal, the release said.

Champeon hopes the song will inspire people to love and cherish each other, resolve issues and not take the real friends in their lives for granted.

Champeon is also busy doing songwriting for other soca, reggae and R&B artistes and plans to release more music in the months to come.

Real Friends is available on all major streaming platforms via https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/champeon/real-friends-2

Moe info: Subscribe to Champeon’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@pezymanent to listen to Real Friends as well as other releases.

Visit therealchampeon.com or Instagram, Facebook via @therealchampeon; TikTok via @realchampeon