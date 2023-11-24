Bomb threat at Carlton Centre in San Fernando

Staff from several businesses in Carlton Centre, San Fernando were evacuated after a bomb threat shortly before noon on Friday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Fire and police officers are evacuating Carlton Centre in San Fernando after reports of a bomb threat.

At around 11.45 am, staffers of several businesses including Newsday at Cathay House were told to leave the compound. The building, on St James Street, also houses JTA Supermarket.

No further details were given and people ran through the rain and left.

Police cordoned off the street and the entrances and exits of the compound.