Banjela wins best calypso/soca at African/USA awards

Calypsonian Addelon "Banjela" Braveboy won the award for best calypso/soca at the African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA).

Banjela topped nine nominees in the category at the ninth annual AEAUSA awards, held at the Newark Symphony Hall, New Jersey, on November 12.

A media release the AEAUSA said it is committed to supporting, celebrating, and uplifting African entertainment and achievements on a global scale, with the vision of One Africa.

President of the AEAUSA Dominic Tamin frequently emphasises this slogan, using the awards ceremony as a platform to unite all Africans, including those in the Caribbean, and showcase an Africa that is united, self-sufficient, and capable of evoking social change in communities worldwide, the release said.

A former Young King winner, Banjela expressed his "heartfelt gratitude to the Creator for blessing him with the talent and passion for calypso music." The release said he "recognises that without this divine guidance, none of his success would have been possible."

Banjela also acknowledged that scepticism and doubts have served as "fertilisers in the garden of his dreams."

In receiving this prestigious award, the release said, he is reminded of the resilience and power of calypso – a genre that has withstood the test of time and captured the hearts of listeners across generations.

He said, "Let us come together to celebrate the rich heritage and legacy of calypso, embracing its spirit and allowing it to guide us towards a brighter future. Long live calypso!"

Banjela, who won the 2020 Young King title has collected local awards from Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO), the National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) and represented Trinidad and Tobago last year in Dubai at the All-Africa Festival.