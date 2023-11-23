Xtra Foods opens sixth branch

Xtra Foods new branch on Garden Road, Aranguez, was officially opened on Thursday. PHOTO:ANGELO MARCELLE 23-11-2023 - Angelo Marcelle

Approximately 1,000 people showed up for the grand opening of Xtra Foods supermarket in Aranguez on Thursday, where the first 200 customers received hampers. This marks the company's sixth location.

In an interview with Newsday at the store, marketing manager Daniel Austin said this Christmas season the company would bring exciting specials for customers.

He emphasised the company's commitment to bringing families together by providing affordable food prices.

"Xtra Foods is about giving back. This Christmas is about a journey that we started 58 years ago by Naipaul Sookdeo, who had a small dream of serving his community. And today, we are celebrating that by being able to serve the people."

Austin said shoppers' safety is a priority for the company.

"Where we are located at Aranguez currently, we have the Amalgamated Security firm right next to us and the police station. We also have the best security team, with about 20 people manning the compound, making sure that customers can rest assured that their safety is Extra Food's number one priority."

He said the company has created safe zones within the premises but for security reasons, did not disclose details.

Highlighting the company's commitment to charitable initiatives during the Christmas season, Austin mentioned planned events such as donations to homes, schools and other initiatives. Details of these events will be posted on the company's online outlets and press releases.

Marissa Diaz, a shopper from Trincity, expressed her satisfaction with the new location, saying it is convenient for her. She praised the supermarket, saying she has been a longstanding customer thanks to its competitive prices.

"It's too good. I'm very relaxed shopping here; it feels safer."

Princess Garcia, from Chaguanas, said, "This new branch is very convenient, and you always get great deals here."

Former employee Shaundel Perry showed continued support for the company, citing its great deals.