Trinidad and Tobago's Alvin Jones in Nations League Best XI again

United States’ Brenden Aaronson (C) fights for the ball with TT’s Shannon Gomez (R) and Alvin Jones (L) during a Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal match, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, on Monday - AP PHOTO

FOR the second consecutive Concacaf Nations League (CNL) A 2023/24 window, Trinidad and Tobago defender Alvin Jones has been named in the Concacaf Nations League A Best XI.

On Monday night at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, the 29-year-old Jones put in a stellar effort on both defence and offence for the Soca Warriors as he helped the hosts to a 2-1 win in the second leg of their CNL quarter-final versus the defending champions US. The US won 4-2 on aggregate but both Jones and the TT players won over thousands of home supporters with their display against the 11th-ranked US team, who finished the game with ten men after the sending off of Sergino Dest.

Similar to his game-winning blast against the US in a World Cup qualifier on home soil in 2017, Jones once again stunned the visitors as he speared a wicked right-footed free kick through the gloves of goalkeeper Matthew Turner from roughly 30 yards out in the second half. Jones was also sturdy in the TT defence with a number of robust tackles. The former W Connection standout also demonstrated his versatility in the second half, as he created TT's first goal with a splendid defence-splitting pass for Reon Moore who scored with an absolutely thumping finish at Turner's first post.

In the October Fifa international window, Jones and Moore were in tandem again as they were both named to the Nations League Best XI for the two matches played during the period. Moore scored in both of TT's matches in the October window as TT sealed their quarter-final spot. Jones scored a powerful penalty in TT's 3-2 win versus Guatemala in Mucurapo on October 13.

Both Jones and Moore are expected to be part of coach Angus Eve's plans as the TT team look ahead to their Copa America playoff against Canada in Texas on March 23, 2024.

"Playing at home again and scoring the winner is just an amazing feeling," Jones said on Monday, following the US encounter. "We have a lot of young talent coming up and it is just about coaching them and nurturing them. (This win against the US) can build our confidence going forward to the next round to try and qualify for Copa America 2024."