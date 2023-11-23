Ex-Windies batsman Marlon Samuels banned for six years

In this file photo, West Indies Marlon Samuels reacts while batting against England during the final of the ICC World Twenty20 2016 cricket tournament at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, on April 3, 2016. (AP Photo) - AP PHOTO

Former West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has been banned for six years by the International Cricket Council, after being found guilty of corruption during the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League.

He was a member of the Karnataka Tuskers, but did not get any playing time. Samuels, now 42, represented West Indies from 2000-2018.

He retired from all forms of cricket in 2020, but the ICC still banned him, as the world governing body for cricket wanted to send a strong message that no cheating will be allowed.

An independent tribunal found Samuels guilty on four counts, including accepting favours that brought himself and the game into disrepute and concealing information from the investigating authorities.

Head of ICC's human resource and integrity unit Alex Marshall said, "Samuels played international cricket for close to two decades, during which he participated in numerous anti-corruption sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes.

"Though he is retired now, Mr Samuels was a participant when the offences were committed. The ban of six years will act as a strong deterrent to any participant who intends to break the rules."