Chloe Ajodha, Chris Richards Jnr named Trinidad and Tobago’s best golfers

Chloe Ajodha, middle, receives the women's player of the year award at the TT Golf Association award ceremony from Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis. At right is TTGA president Wayne Baptiste. - Courtesy Ministry of Sport and Community Development

CHLOE Ajodha and Chris Richards Jnr won the Player of the Year award when the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association held their inaugural awards ceremony at the Central Bank auditorium, Port of Spain on Saturday.

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis delivered the feature address.

Cudjoe-Lewis commended their skill, determination and sportsmanship, acknowledging their impact on the golfing landscape in TT. Richards and Ajodha were the best players also in the 12-18 age group. Awards were distributed in the 19 and Over age group (Liam Bryden and Jada Charles), 50 years and Over (Wayne Baptiste, Gail Rajack), 60 years and Over (Angad Sonnilal, Jacqueline Crawford) and the 70 years and Over category (Zaid Khan, Kitty Murphy).

The event also honoured administrators Ben Laughlin of St Andrew’s Golf Club (SAGC); Ross Ramkissoon of Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club (PAPGC); Nicholas Wood Salmon of Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club (MLG&CC); Murphy of SAGC; Khan of PAPGC; Maurice Mathura of PAPGC and Bill Ramjattan of Brechin Castle Golf Club.

The awards, themed Promoting Excellence in Golf, were aimed at celebrating the outstanding achievements of golfers and contributors to the administrative development of the sport. During her address, Cudjoe-Lewis expressed her admiration for the exceptional accomplishments of the golfing community, highlighting the dedication and resilience demonstrated in overcoming the challenges posed by the global pandemic. She also underscored the Government’s commitment to sport development.

“Last year, our Government contributed at least $70 million to individual athletes, national governing bodies of sport and community sporting groups all towards developing their skills in the respective disciplines and developing our people and communities through sport,” Cudjoe-Lewis said.

Over the past eight years, the Government’s contribution has totalled at least $400 million.

Recognising golf’s historical perception as an elite sport, Cudjoe-Lewis praised the TTGA for its efforts in expanding the sport’s reach. She noted the increasing diversity in the demographic of golf enthusiasts, ranging from the very young to those in their 80s, both men and women.

She also commended the TTGA for extending its programmes to include women, girls, schools and youth clubs throughout TT.

Cudjoe-Lewis pledged the Government’s support and endorsement for the association’s initiatives aimed at promoting inclusivity and broadening the sport’s accessibility while expressing her confidence that the TTGA’s initiatives would continue to make golf a sport of choice for recreation and relaxation for people of all ages and backgrounds in TT.