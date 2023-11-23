Carib Brewery: Internationally Known Champion of Business

Carib Brewery, managing director, international and business development, Adrian Sabga (right) receives the award for Internationally Known....T&T Owned Company of the Year from Trade and Industry Ministry, permanent secretary, Randall Karim. -

On November 2, Carib Brewery received the award for Internationally Known...T&T Owned Company of the Year at the TT Chamber’s Champions of Business Gala Awards show.

The award category, which was sponsored by the Trade and Industry Ministry, has been presented annually since 2014.

Carib Brewery is the largest independent brewer of some of the Caribbean’s most popular beverage brands. With a storied history dating back to its inception in 1950, Carib Brewery has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and quality, establishing itself as a formidable player not just in the Caribbean but on the global stage.

A proud member of the Ansa McAL Group of Companies, Carib Brewery operates in TT, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada and Florida. It also runs Guyana Breweries Inc, its distribution company in Guyana.

The brewery’s range of product offerings includes lagers, malts, ciders, stouts, ready-to-drink, as well as low and non-alcoholic beverages.

Its world-renowned brands are offered in over 33 markets worldwide, making it a true global ambassador for the Caribbean's vibrant culture and rich heritage.

Beyond brewing exceptional products, Carib Brewery has consistently demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility and environmental sustainability.

The company actively engages in community initiatives, supports local arts, culture and sports, and champions eco-friendly practices through its returnable glass beverage container model, to reduce its environmental footprint.

One of Carib Brewery's recent noteworthy achievements lies in the successful manufacturing and licencing of its products in distant lands, notably Canada and Greece.

This accomplishment attests to the company's adaptability and commitment to sharing the Caribbean's distinctive flavours with global audiences. By licensing its products, Carib Brewery extends its reach to new horizons while ensuring the authenticity and quality of its offerings remain uncompromised.

Its remarkable journey is a testament to its dedication, innovation and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Its legacy of achievement, coupled with its contributions to the community, innovative spirit and global reach, makes it a shining example of what a Caribbean company can achieve on the world stage.

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce congratulates Carib Brewery on receiving this prestigious award.