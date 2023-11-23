BBTT launches business directory to combat crime

Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce director Kevin Ramgoolie (left), president Baldath Maharaj, BBTT executive director Inshan Salamut, Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce vice president Vaalmikki Arjoon and director Sunil Moonasar. - Rishard Khan

RISHARD KHAN

Time and time again there are stories in the news about people being robbed while conducting business with someone they were connected with online.

However, Better Business TT (BBTT) is hoping to combat crimes like fraud and robbery by providing a free online directory of service providers that are verified and accredited.

This will be done through comprehensive and on-the-ground background checks by private firm Confidential and Internal Agency of Investigations (CIA Investigations) – owned by the directory's executive director, Inshan Salamut.

Speaking during the soft launch at Signature Hall, Chaguanas on Wednesday, Salamut said the aim is to connect customers with qualified professionals who would not prey on them, especially those most vulnerable – the elderly, disabled and women.

For instance, he said within one weekend, the directory received 19 applications from people offering babysitting services. However, investigations disqualified 13 of them because they had criminal records. He said the management team will monitor the service providers' performance and protect the repository's integrity.

"So what we going to ask of the public, if you do choose a service provider from BBTT, let us know so we can monitor and follow up with you to find out a lot of key things; how was the service? Was the service done on time? Was the service done within budget? How did the person interact with you? That way we will get first-hand, real-time reports of the individual who came to your home," he said.

Demonstrating the website's features, Salamut said customers will find a picture of the service provider, certificates showing their qualifications, media of previous work done and comments gathered during the background check, among other things. It will also be limited to those registered with the State.

"This comprehensive dissemination of information empowers consumers to make informed decisions based on transparency and accountability," he said.

The site will also provide, through the investigative firm, free mediation and legal assistance for financial disputes for customers and service providers.

While the directory focuses heavily on protecting customers, he said the team is also exploring additional measures to protect service providers.

The site will also feature articles that can teach people how to do things themselves and avoid their reliance on service providers.

The directory will also feature verified fraud alerts that can prevent people from falling victim to schemes and perpetrators.

Former head of the National Operations Centre and regional security expert, Gavin Heerah, endorsed the project and hoped it could be integrated by state authorities.

"I'm hoping the message BBTT is sending and its intention of expanding and using the service providers and the systems integration becomes a model toward national security in TT... we can see some sort of support," he said.

Speaking at the launch, economist Vaalmikki Arjoon commended the project saying it is much needed and long overdue.

Citing some 1,015 burglaries that occurred this year and 1,500 in 2022, Arjoon said he believes this will help reduce the occurrence.

Furthermore, he believes it will benefit its targeted micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and the national economy.

"It's one central location for micro and small enterprises and these independent service providers to list their services once they're qualified. What it's doing, it connects these small businesses with a customer base from all over the country," he said.

Arjoon said this will allow these small businesses to grow and, in turn, could increase employment opportunities within the service sector.

Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce president Baldath Maharaj also commended BBTT for the initiative.

To further reduce the risk of criminal activity, he implored service providers to utilise bank services that support cashless transactions.

Salamut said 150 service providers are already being vetted and will be added to the directory once completed.

He said the directory's categories will also be expanded as more service providers come on board.

The initiative is sponsored by TRS Security, CIA Investigations and Credit Repair and Restoration TT.

He said other stakeholders are also being consulted for future collaboration.

It has also partnered with the Blind Welfare Association and the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities.

Salamut told Newsday that there are plans to monetise parts of the platform to help sustain its services and will soon launch an app.