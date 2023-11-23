Barrackpore mother: Help find man who left my son in a coma

The mother of a 25-year-man who is fighting for his life in hospital after an attack at a bar in Barrackpore over the weekend is calling on the public to help find the suspect, who has gone into hiding.

Cassie Manickchand said her son, Antonio “Russian” Manickchand, of Rees Road in Barrackpore, was still on life support at the San Fernando General Hospital up to Thursday.

The police said he was in the hospital’s high dependency unit.

Manickchand, the mother of four, said: “My son is hooked up to a machine. He cannot breathe on his own.

"I was there when (the suspect’s name) attacked my son. My back was turned, and when I looked around, my son was on the ground.

“He was hitting Russian with a piece of iron. I ran and tried to stop him. I could not stop him, so I called my husband, who was inside the bar playing cards. He and other people came outside.

"We thought that Russian was dead, because he was not moving.”

The attack happened at around 11.50 pm on Saturday outside the bar on Kanhai Trace North where "Russian" Manickchand was liming with other people.

He was taken to the Princes Town district health facility, where he was stabilised, then transferred to the hospital.

The suspect, who lives in the area, left.

Cassie Manickchand said, “It was not a fight. This man came in a car with someone. They parked a short distance away, and he walked up and hit my son from behind.”

She believes the attack stemmed from a previous feud between a relative of the suspect and her son, though, she said her son and the relative had already “patched things up.”

Barrackpore police confirmed the suspect is still on the run. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information on the attacker's whereabouts can call the Barrackpore police station police station at 654-0609 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS app.