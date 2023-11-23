5 homeless after fire in San Fernando

Kevin Poorai of Gooding Street San Fernando sits outside the burnt structure he called home after it was gutted by fire on Wednesday night - Lincoln Holder

Five people are now homeless after a fire destroyed a house in San Fernando on Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at around 8.30 pm at the wooden house on Gooding Street. No one was on the compound, and within minutes, the house and all its contents were completely destroyed.

At the site on Thursday, Kevin Poorai, 53, said he lived in the house with his brother, Leon Poorai; a friend, Eulyn Rudder, 37; and two Venezuelan men.

Poorai added that minutes earlier, he had gone to visit one of the Venezuelans, who worked as a watchman at Cross Crossing, San Fernando.

While he was there, a driver told him the house was on fire.

Poorai immediately left, and when he arrived home, he saw police and fire officers. The house was already reduced to ashes.

“I used to live in Los Iros (in Erin). My cousin owned the land here and gave me permission to build. I have been living here for the past five years.

"I do odd jobs and do not have money, but I will have to rebuild,” he said as he looked at the ruins of his home.

“I had nowhere to sleep last night, so I stayed here.”

His pet dog, Monster, was at his side.

The cause of the fire was yet to be determined, but Poorai believes a homeless addict might be responsible.

The house was not wired for electricity and the occupants did not use candles.

Investigations are ongoing.