30 single pan bands move to Arima semifinals

San Juan East Side Symphony - ROGER JACOB

The preliminaries of the single pan competition were concluded on November 18 and 30 bands move on to the semifinals, which will be held this Saturday at the Arima Velodrome, Arima.

On November 20, Pan Trinbago announced the qualifying bands. Forty-five bands played for a semifinal spot.

In a press release, the organisation said the body “successfully wrapped up the single pan preliminaries, a six-day event, spanning four regions.

“The competition featured outstanding performances by 45 single pan steelbands, showcased musical excellence, camaraderie, and an infectious energetic spirit.”

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore was quoted as commending the 45 bands that graced “this iconic competition with exceptional performances.

“The end of these preliminaries signifies not just a competition but a celebration of unity, musical prowess, and the enduring legacy of the steelpan art form. Pan Trinbago commends the showcased skills from all the bands, setting a commendable standard for musical excellence and unity.

“This event has significantly raised the bar, establishing a foundation for an unforgettable journey leading up to the Panorama 2024 finals,” she said.

The 2023 single pan champions San Juan’s Chord Masters was at the top of the qualifying list with 277 points, playing the Mighty Gabby’s Doctor Cassandra.

Newtown Playboys was in second place with 268 points, playing the late Kitchener’s Pan In A Minor.

San Juan East Side Symphony rounded off the top three, getting 266 points playing Mac Fingall’s Big Belly Man.

The semifinals on November 25 start from 4 pm.

Qualifying bands:

1 Chord Masters Steel Orchestra

2 Newtown Playboys

3 San Juan East Side Symphony

4 New Age Trendsetters

5 D’Brimblers

6 Marsicans

7 Arima All Stars Steel Orchestra

8 D’Original Woodbrook Modernaires

9 Trinidad Nostalgic Steel Orchestra

10 East Phonics Steel Orchestra

11 Stardust Steel Orchestra

12 Trinidad East Side Symphony

13 TT Prison Service Steel Orchestra

14 Woodbrook Playboyz Steel Orchestra

15 La Famille United

16 Pan Elites Steel Orchestra

17 TT Police Steel Orchestra

18 Ice Water Pan Ensemble

19 Platinum Steel Orchestra

20 Uni Stars

21 Gonzales Sheikers

22 Metro Stars

23 Curepe Polyphonics

24 TT Fire Service Steel Orchestra

25 Nostrand Symphony

26 San Juan All Stars Steel Orchestra

27 Pan Stereonettes Steel Orchestra

28 Edinburgh 500 Steel Ensemble

29 St Thomas Silver Stars Steel Orchestra

30 Nu Pioneers Pan Groove