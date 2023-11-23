30 single pan bands move to Arima semifinals
The preliminaries of the single pan competition were concluded on November 18 and 30 bands move on to the semifinals, which will be held this Saturday at the Arima Velodrome, Arima.
On November 20, Pan Trinbago announced the qualifying bands. Forty-five bands played for a semifinal spot.
In a press release, the organisation said the body “successfully wrapped up the single pan preliminaries, a six-day event, spanning four regions.
“The competition featured outstanding performances by 45 single pan steelbands, showcased musical excellence, camaraderie, and an infectious energetic spirit.”
Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore was quoted as commending the 45 bands that graced “this iconic competition with exceptional performances.
“The end of these preliminaries signifies not just a competition but a celebration of unity, musical prowess, and the enduring legacy of the steelpan art form. Pan Trinbago commends the showcased skills from all the bands, setting a commendable standard for musical excellence and unity.
“This event has significantly raised the bar, establishing a foundation for an unforgettable journey leading up to the Panorama 2024 finals,” she said.
The 2023 single pan champions San Juan’s Chord Masters was at the top of the qualifying list with 277 points, playing the Mighty Gabby’s Doctor Cassandra.
Newtown Playboys was in second place with 268 points, playing the late Kitchener’s Pan In A Minor.
San Juan East Side Symphony rounded off the top three, getting 266 points playing Mac Fingall’s Big Belly Man.
The semifinals on November 25 start from 4 pm.
Qualifying bands:
1 Chord Masters Steel Orchestra
2 Newtown Playboys
3 San Juan East Side Symphony
4 New Age Trendsetters
5 D’Brimblers
6 Marsicans
7 Arima All Stars Steel Orchestra
8 D’Original Woodbrook Modernaires
9 Trinidad Nostalgic Steel Orchestra
10 East Phonics Steel Orchestra
11 Stardust Steel Orchestra
12 Trinidad East Side Symphony
13 TT Prison Service Steel Orchestra
14 Woodbrook Playboyz Steel Orchestra
15 La Famille United
16 Pan Elites Steel Orchestra
17 TT Police Steel Orchestra
18 Ice Water Pan Ensemble
19 Platinum Steel Orchestra
20 Uni Stars
21 Gonzales Sheikers
22 Metro Stars
23 Curepe Polyphonics
24 TT Fire Service Steel Orchestra
25 Nostrand Symphony
26 San Juan All Stars Steel Orchestra
27 Pan Stereonettes Steel Orchestra
28 Edinburgh 500 Steel Ensemble
29 St Thomas Silver Stars Steel Orchestra
30 Nu Pioneers Pan Groove
