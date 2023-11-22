US footballers donate equipment to St Crispin's Anglican School

Members of the St Crispin's Anglican Primary School football team with technical staff of the US men's football team who made a donation of equipment at the school's compound on Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook on Tuesday. - Roneil Walcott

THROUGH a collaboration with the US Embassy, technical staff members of the US men's football team donated 29 footballs and other football equipment to St Crispin's Anglican Primary School at the school's compound on Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook on Tuesday.

The TT men's football team got a 2-1 win over the US in the second leg of their Concacaf Nations League (CNL) A 2023/24 quarter-final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on Monday night, with the visitors advancing to the semi-finals 4-2 on aggregate. Coach Greg Berhalter and his US squad left TT on Monday night, with team manager Sam Zapatka and equipment manager Kyle Robertson making a stop at St Crispin's on Tuesday morning before jetting back to the States.

Kirsten Michener, Public Affairs Officer at the US Embassy, said the donation to St Crispin's was part of the embassy's sports diplomacy programme.

"One of the ways the US Embassy connects with people in TT is through sport, which really celebrates our shared humanity. When the (US) men's national team approached us with equipment to donate, the manager of the team – Sam Zapatka – said they wanted to give it to youth who could use it," Michener told Newsday.

"Win or lose in the match on Monday, (the US team) were committed to coming to the school and making this donation."

Michener said St Crispin's was the school chosen on the grounds of "proximity," as the US team were pressed for time with their tight schedule.

Zapatka said discussions on the donation to St Crispin's first started when the US team were drawn against the Soca Warriors for the November 16 and 20 CNL quarter-final tie.

"We knew we would have some extra equipment so it was important for us to give back to the community here in TT, working with the US Embassy and Kirsten," Zapatka said. "To grow the game itself outside of the US and give the kids an opportunity with some brand new Nike balls was really important. All the kids here have been wonderful and now they get to enjoy the beauty of the game just like we do in the US and all over the world."

St Crispin's principal, Roxanne Alfred, was beaming from ear-to-ear as she accepted the donation, which also included football gear, practice cones, a water cooler and two white boards – all of which can be used to boost football coach Wencelaus John's programme at the school.

She said, "We do not even have much resources. Sometimes, we start the football season and we have to buy footballs, and beg for them, so I am very grateful for the donation of all these resources. My (students) will use them wisely and this will encourage them. I have more and more children who will be interested in football."

Can Bou Play Foundation co-founder Yohance Marshall, a former Soca Warriors defender, took members of St Crispin's boys and girls' football team through their paces.

"Yohance works with the US Embassy in implementing our diplomatic goals in reaching youth, particularly in at-risk areas – which this is not. In other areas, the Can Bou Play Foundation has implemented grants on behalf of the US embassy to connect with youths and give them a healthy outlet through sports."