Soldier held for Mayaro robbery

File photo -

A member of the TT Regiment is now in police custody after he was accused of being one of six men who held up and robbed a family of over $67,000 in cash and items.

The soldier was pointed out when the victims, Ancil Dhunda, 47, Meera Dhunda, 44, and Kevin Dhunda, 23, all of Mafeking Village, Mayaro went to make a report on the robbery that took place on Monday, and saw him at the station in army clothing.

The suspect, aged 37, of Maloney Gardens is now in custody. He was previously attached to the Cumuto Base, but was on temporary duty at the Mayaro Police Station.

Around 4.55 pm on Monday, the victims were at their home when a heavily tinted black SUV with blue lights pulled up. Six men, two dressed in police tactical uniform, three in army clothing and one in plain clothes, approached them.

Two of the men were armed and informed the family they were investigating a report where a house was recently burnt. The men said they came for camera footage.

Ancil Dhunda reportedly allowed the men into his house and the other victims followed.

The men then announced a robbery and proceeded to bind the victims' hands and feet. They were subsequently robbed of a quantity of gold jewellery, cash, cell phones, and electronics valued at TT $67,400.00 in total.

The men left in the same vehicle in which they arrived.

The victims sought medical attention at the Mayaro Health Facility and were subsequently taken to the Mayaro Police Station to make a report.

On entering the station, Ancil Dhunda said he recognised one the assailants who had committed the robbery dressed in army clothing.

He alerted the police officers at the station.

Further investigations were conducted under the supervision of Ag Sgt Mohammed. The suspect was detained following discussions with other senior police officers.

The area of the station occupied by regiment officers was searched but no evidence was found.

PC Ramkissoon is continuing investigations.