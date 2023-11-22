Sports
Soca Warriors vs USA gallery
2 Hrs Ago
TT skipper Aubrey David leads his team out the tunnel for the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal on Monday. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Newsday photographer Roger Jacob captured these images from Monday's Concacaf Nations League quarter-final second leg between the Soca Warriors and the United States at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. The Soca Warriors won the match 2-1, but the US won 4-2 on aggregate.
Trinidad and Tobago's Reon Moore looks to shoot against USA in a Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal second leg, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, Monday. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Trinidad and Tobago football fans show their love for the Soca Warriors at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Monday. - Photo by Roger Jacob
USA fans wave the American flag on Monday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Trinidad and Tobago goalie Denzil Smith makes a catch against USA in the Concacaf Nations League. - Photo by Roger Jacob
A musician on the trap set plays the drum as part of a rhythm section on Monday. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Soca Warriors fans celebrate in the stands after Reon Moore scored to equalise against USA in the first half. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Daniel Phillips signs an autograph for a young Trinidad and Tobago fan, after Monday’s 2-1 victory over USA in the Concacaf Nations League second leg, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. USA won 4-2 on aggregate. - Photo by Daniel Prentice
Trinidad and Tobago football fans make their way to the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Monday night for the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal vs USA. - Photo by Roger Jacob
