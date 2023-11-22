Soca Warriors to face Canada in Copa America playoff

Trinidad and Tobago's Reon Moore looks to shoot against USA in a Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal second leg, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, Monday. - Photo by Roger Jacob

The Trinidad and Tobago men's football team will face Canada in a one-off playoff match on March 23, 2024 in Texas, to qualify for the June-July 2024 Conmebol Copa America tournament.

On Monday night, TT's hopes of advancing to the semi-finals of the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League (CNL) A were dashed after a 4-2 aggregate loss to the US – despite a 2-1 win in the second leg at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

TT were still guaranteed a Copa 2024 playoff spot, and their opponent was determined after two exciting CNL quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Jamaica pulled off a stunning 3-2 win away to Canada to win on away goals, after a 4-4 tie on aggregate. Meanwhile, 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup champions Mexico overcame a 2-0 first leg deficit against Honduras to win 4-2 on penalties after getting a 2-0 win of their own in a frenetic second leg.

For the Copa 2024 playoff, the highest-ranked losing quarter-finalist is paired with the lowest-ranked losing quarter-finalist.

Canada are ranked 45th by Fifa. TT are ranked 99th.

The two other losing quarter-finalists, Costa Rica, ranked 46th by Fifa, and Honduras, who are ranked at 78th, will meet in the other playoff match at the same venue.

Jamaica, Mexico, Panama and the US are the four Concacaf nations confirmed for Copa 2024 after reaching the CNL semis.