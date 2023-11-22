Remove Williams's name from buildings

Erica Williams-Connell - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I read with great interest the recent comments, in the news media, by Erica Williams-Connell on the suggestion that Piarco International Airport should be renamed after her late father, our first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams.

Essentially, she is opposed to the idea since Williams had publicly stated, in 1978, less than three years prior to his passing: "I wish...no honour, no tribute, no commendation, no commemoration of any sort, no official or public ceremonies when the time comes..."

I am of the considered view that the proponents of the renaming of the airport are well-intentioned individuals, not at all unimaginative, whose suggestion is in keeping with international best practice. However, they were either unaware or failed to understand the full impact of Williams's statement and, as a consequence, the implementation of such a suggestion would serve to dishonour rather than honour him, as it would violate his wishes.

I hold strongly to the view that, despite our personal views to the contrary, we ought never to disregard the personal wishes of our loved ones, whether relatives or otherwise, upon their passing, unless those wishes are immoral, unlawful or expensive. Such is not the case with Williams's wishes.

Having regard to the above, I call on the relevant authorities to immediately remove Williams's name from all public buildings named after him. We all now know better and should stop dishonouring his name.

LOUIS W WILLIAMS

St Augustine