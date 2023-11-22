Racial profiling can hurt country

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: While social media platforms can be a valuable source of information, it is important to be aware of the potential for misinformation and disinformation. Information posted via a particular social media site has allowed a venue for individuals to allude to an ever-increasing crime wave being attributed to individuals of a particular ethnicity.

A cognitive bias is a systematic error in thinking that occurs when people are processing and interpreting information in the world around them, and affects the decisions and judgements that they make.

When we post such content, thought processes yield quite a few questions, inclusive of why we post information without substantiation that can serve to mislead, initiating decay of the very fabric of our cosmopolitan society where every creed and race finds an equal place.

I may not be privileged to data or other related trending information, but I can safely say crimes committed in this country are not being done solely by individuals of a particular ethnicity.

When we profile individuals associated with crime to a particular ethnic denomination, it serves to mislead society and contribute directly to the erosion of our social existence, built by our forefathers of varying ethnicities (Matthew 15:14 KJV: Let them alone: they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind leads the blind, both shall fall into the ditch).

This is a humble appeal to my brothers and sisters, please refrain from what seems to be an ever-increasing pattern of what appears seems to be racial profiling, as these acts will eventually serve as a contributory factor to the decay of our very moral fabric on which our nation has been built on.

Racial profiling is a discriminatory practice that targets individuals for suspicion of crime based on their race, ethnicity, religion. It is important to be aware of this issue as knowledge, like light, inevitably eliminates darkness.

ANISH BOODOO

via e-mail