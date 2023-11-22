PCA: Our data safe from cyber attacks

Director of the PCA David West

THE Police Complaints Authority (PCA) is digitising all its documents, and steps are also being put in place to preserve their integrity.

PCA director David West and the authority's information technology manager Ricky Nandlal made these statements to members of the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) during a meeting at the Red House, Port of Spain, on Wednesday.

PAC member Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon asked PCA officials if all their records were now digitalised.

West welcomed this question.

"We have embarked upon what we call the RMU. We have a new unit called the RMU, which is the records management unit."

West said in this unit, "all our records will be digitised."

These include all the PCA's records from 2014 to now.

He added, "We are moving towards total digitisation."

Gopee-Scoon said, "I would assume that the integrity and quality control of these records will be secure."

West replied, "Most definitely. We have a total, proper policy set out and the guidelines in place.

Nandlal provided PAC members with additional information about the RMU.

"We have a quality-assurance person and persons who actually scan. So we have devices that scan the information, and quality control, which verifies the information."

The information, Nandlal continued, is stored on encrypted servers.

He also said the unit has a facility for disaster recovery of its data, which is locally based.

"We have systems in place and technology in place to protect the software and the data.

"We have an audit-control system in place where we can see who accesses a file, who opens a file, who views a file from a computer from an IP address from a user. It secures our information in (such) a way that we know that if anything is accessed or not.

PAC chairman Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo suggested to West that the PCA loan Nandlal to the Telecommunications Services of TT (TSTT) to help upgrade its cyber security.

On October 9, TSTT was the victim of a cyber attack involving the theft of personal data of hundreds of thousands of customers.

Later in the meeting, Tancoo was a little disappointed when he told PCA members about a concern from a member of the public who could not access the authority's mobile app on one occasion to make a complaint. He suggested the authority examine this and make sure it does not happen again.