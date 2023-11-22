Murdered Venezuelan's family want justice

Lilianyis Gonzalez's family asked justice for her death during the funeral service held Tuesday in Guides Funeral Home, Coffee Street San Fernando. - Grevic Alvarado

Family and friends of Lilianyis Celeste Vera Gonzalez, who was found murdered last week near Debe, said their final farewell to her early on Tuesday.

The funeral was held in Spanish at Guide's Funeral Home, Coffee Street, San Fernando. Gonzalez, 25, was Venezuelan.

She was last seen alive on November 5, when she left her home in Saltmine Trace, Siparia. The next day she was found dead with chop wounds on a lonely road in Hermitage Extension.

Local pastor Cordelle Williams of the Siparia Adventist Church led the ceremony.

Venezuelan pastor Glendel Ramsing, from the Pesebre de Belen church in Siparia, asked for strength for Gonzalez's relatives, who are in Venezuela. Several friends livestreamed the funeral live on social media so her family could see her farewell.

Her aunt Eliannys Gonzalez said the family is going through a difficult time.

"I am convinced Lilianyis cried out to God for her life in her last moments."Relatives said Gonzalez went to church often.

Her aunt said, "We must take care of ourselves more every day in this country. We ask God to accompany us as migrants."

As a farewell tribute, she sang the hymn Levanta Mis Manos, one of Gonzalez's favourites.

Gonzalez was from Tucupita, Delta Amacuro, Venezuela. She had been in Trinidad for three and a half years.

She left behind two small children. Relatives told Newsday Gonzalez had them in TT, but she had to take them to Venezuela a few months before her death.

They said since they filed a report with the Siparia police on November 9, they had heard nothing.

They asked for justice.