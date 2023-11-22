MP tells PM: Finalise Dragon gas deal after referendum

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee. File photo

POINTE-A-PIERRE MP David Lee is calling on government not to enter into any gas arrangement with Venezuela until after the December 3 referendum.

He said Government must take a stand in the escalating border dispute between neighbouring Venezuela and Caricom member Guyana.

Referring to a Reuters report which suggested Venezuela is close to approving an offshore gas licence with TT, Lee is asking if this is a wise decision, given the ongoing saga with Guyana.

“We ask the government, is it prudent, is this a wise decision or even a diplomatically sound decision to enter such an agreement while our Caricom sister Guyana tries to defend almost two thirds of her land, the Essequibo region, from being taken away?” Lee said.

He spoke at the Couva South cottage meeting of the United National Congress (UNC) on Monday night,

“As a Caricom country, shouldn’t we be assessing and even waiting to see the outcome and subsequent action after the Venezuelan referendum on December 3 before we sign any final agreements?”

He said every Caricom country, including TT, has called on Venezuela to respect international law, including the US.

“Guyana has even gone to the International Court of Justice for help. The Guyanese President has officially informed the global community that in the event of military action from Venezuela, their regional allies will not stand back and see anyone take advantage of Guyana."

Declaring the Opposition’s support of Caricom’s view that the region must remain a zone of peace, Lee questioned, "So what message are we sending by entering into this relationship at this time with Venezuela before this dispute is even settled?

“This goes beyond the Dragon gas deal. It will call on us as a country to stand with Guyana in more ways than one if this escalates.”

The Prime Minister, reminding TT of his government’s principled stand on the issue, said he was hoping for a peaceful resolution of Venezuela’s claim to Guyana’s Essequibo territory. He also said he hoped this conflict did not interfere with TT’s relationship with either of the two countries.

Lee, however, had more questions for Rowley and Energy Minister Stuart Young.

“Will the TT Government be willing to remain as working partners with the Maduro regime if they decide to act by seizing the Essequibo?

“Will the TT Government be willing to place our energy security into the hands of the Maduro government if they violate our Caricom neighbour?

“Most importantly, will our government even be allowed to undertake such partnerships with Venezuela if there is action against Guyana?"

Lee said TT cannot be naive when it comes to Dragon gas.

“The government has 'gassed up' the Energy Chamber, the businesses, and even the rating agencies with the promise of Dragon gas.”

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia, Lee said for eight years government has neglected oil and gas production, causing it to fall to its lowest in decades.

“All of a sudden, the Prime Minister is basing his international visits on the need to find a source of gas. All of a sudden, after eight years he is giving the impression that he is the only individual who knows we need a new supply of gas, despite the Opposition calling for this every year since 2015.

“For eight years he has failed to incentivise the oil and gas exploration sector. For eight years all he has done is put all his gas-supply hopes in one basket, the Dragon gas deal, while ignoring all other avenues.”

He said all Rowley’s gas expeditions had secured nothing, recalling that the trip to Doha in 2022 saw zero benefits.

“In 2020 he went to Ghana and promised our nation to import yam to TT. The yam never came.

“In 2017 he went to Houston and returned with higher gas prices which significantly affected our downstream industry.

"Up to this day we are still waiting to see the benefit of his European trip in 2022.”