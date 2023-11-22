Manufacturing in danger

THE EDITOR: We have operated a manufacturing business for over 40 years and survived in spite of the many economic downturns the country experienced, as we remained competitive with comparable imported products because of the lower cost of doing business in TT at that time.

Sugar, steel and oil refining were the industry drivers, to which most manufacturers linked themselves. The viable advantages of an adequate labour market, ease of doing business and a competitive exchange rate, among others, encouraged exports to the Caricom region and beyond.

TT Manufacturers Association (TTMA) figures show that manufacturing adds about seven-eight per cent to the GDP and accounts for about seven per cent of the labour force. Sadly, 2024 looks like the death of manufacturing in TT because we are no longer competitive due to higher input costs like utilities, services, etc, increased cost and unavailability of adequate labour, lower productivity, increasing difficulty to conduct business, a higher import content for inputs, and above all an uncompetitive currency rate.

Ten years ago we employed 32 people and 45 per cent of what we sold was exported. Today we employ 11 people and exports have fallen to below ten per cent.

Electricity charges represent about 20 per cent of monthly production costs, with the demand charge and shortfall calculation being about 80 per cent for industrial billing, irrespective of if electricity is used or not. One wonders what would be the outcome when T&TEC's 60 per cent plus increase is implemented?

T&TEC, in my view, is one of the top performers in this country for service and reliability (no private or foreign service company comes close) and I am sure is deserving of an increase, but at what cost to the long-term health of the country? All products produced locally that are used in our production process will also increase, making the product more uncompetitive.

We have faced labour challenges for many years, and even though we offer starting salaries above the minimum wage, locals it seems are uninterested in employment in the manufacturing sector because, irrespective of notices of vacancies, there are few suitable inquiries. The vagaries related to the migrant labour market represent different challenges, but as Venezuela is welcomed back to international trade we can expect the industrious ones to return to their homeland. The outlook, therefore, for the labour market in the future is increasingly bleak.

As China expanded their manufacturing stranglehold after 2010, TT manufacturing was not spared the effect of cheaper imports competing in its local and export markets. Typically, some finished saleable products can be purchased in China for as little as ten per cent more than the material purchased by a local manufacturer to make the same product. That leaves precious little to buy, convert and distribute a finished product made in TT.

Most manufacturers would admit that their biggest customers have now become their biggest competitors because they are now importers, who can spread the cost over many imported products, ready for sale, while a manufacturer invariably purchases raw material needed to make the product. Additionally, exports have become increasingly difficult because we no longer have the competitive advantage we once had.

During the covid19 lockdown manufacturers were able to step up and ensure there were never severe shortages of locally produced goods when serious supply chain and shipping issues disrupted worldwide supplies. This should serve as a message that failure to protect this sector going forward will put this country at severe risks should any further east-west disruptions occur in the future.

In conclusion, any increase to the existing T&TEC industrial tariff rate, coupled with the increase in minimum wage (a de facto overall wage increase), will send many manufacturers out of business. The Government needs to decide if it has the will to find a long-term solution to solve this impending crisis, or risk a repeat of Caroni, Mittal, Petrotrin and Unilever.

R BALLARD

Diego Martin