Iwer to release new Happy People version on Friday

Neil “Iwer” George.

Iwer George will remove the national anthem from his controversial song Happy People and release a new version on Friday.

He made the statement in a release on Wednesday on Instagram.

The singer came under widespread public scrutiny and criticism for using the anthem in his song.

Even the Prime Minister spoke about it at a press conference.

