I didn't equate rental to property tax

THE EDITOR: In my letter to the editor on the property tax, nowhere did I equate monthly rental to property tax. It is only those who are deficient in reading skills who would come to such a conclusion. I have no issue with the property tax.

My contention is that all residential owners like myself have been dictated to by the State on the monthly rent that is applicable to our property. No longer do I have the right to determine whether my property is rent-free or otherwise. The State has dictated to me the monthly rental of my property.

This to my mind reeks of fascism. Are we now in a fascist state?

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity