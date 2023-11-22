Hillview PTA's Mingle and Jingle party on November 25

THE Hillview College Parents Teachers Association (PTA) will host its inaugural Mingle and Jingle Christmas party at St Augustine Recreational Club, McCarthy Street, on November 25, from 7 pm-12.30 am.

The event is being held to raise funds to refurbish Hillview College's auditorium. The auditorium hosts the school's daily assembly and special functions.

Tickets for the Christmas party are priced at $250.

There will be a DJ and live parang to entertain patrons. There will also be food and drinks on sale, as well as a photobooth to capture the fun.