Haynes tells regional boards: Select young players

CWI chief selector Desmond Haynes - CWI Media

Cricket West Indies (CWI) lead selector Desmond Haynes has called for the selectors on the various cricket boards in the Caribbean to put greater emphasis on young talent, as the Windies look ahead to the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

On Monday, CWI announced a 15-member squad for the December 3-9 One-day international (ODI) series against England, with Haynes saying the Windies selection panel has made investments in players such as Alick Athanaze, 24, and the pair of Keacy Carty and Shimron Hetmyer, both 26.

"I think it is up to the territories to show us the talent we have in the region. We should expose (these players from an earlier age). It is not right for them to be playing for the (West Indies) under-19s and doing well and not getting the opportunity to play for their franchise teams," Haynes said during a CWI press briefing on Monday.

"When you are selecting sides in regional cricket, we are seeing the same players all the time.

"We are looking at the 2027 World Cup. It is the territories who must expose these players to us so we could start forming an opinion on them and then getting the coaches to work with these guys so we have these young players competing."

Haynes and his selection panel opted against recalling 34-year-old TT Red Force captain Darren Bravo, who topped the scoring charts in a successful 2023 CG United Regional Super50 campaign for his team.

Darren's brother, Dwayne, took to Instagram on Monday to share his displeasure at the non-selection, saying it was "not acceptable."

Darren Bravo's Red Force teammate Kjorn Ottley, 33, earned a recall, alongside 32-year-old Barbados wicket-keeper/batsman Shane Dowrich.

Haynes said he cannot force the selectors in the region to pick certain players, but suggested a rule may have to be implemented to guide the selectors down a specific path.

"It is difficult for us to go into Jamaica (or another territory) and pick the regional side. I am hoping we can work with the lead selectors in the region so we could all be singing from the same hymn sheet. They are going to say they are 'selecting the best possible team to win. We are not really about development at the moment,' unless the CWI put something in place to tell the territories they must contract two under-25 players or under-23 players – unless it becomes a rule where we can get more young players exposed to first-class cricket in the region."

Haynes believes an under-23 or "A team" regional tournament can be held in the region on a yearly basis for young players who have not quite broken into the senior team in their respective countries.

"I don't see anything wrong with Barbados, TT or Guyana going to England, India or New Zealand for a couple of weeks every year to tour, depending on finance. We have to expose these players a lot more."

The West Indies Academy team wrapped up a 2-1 series victory in their three-match List A series against the Ireland Academy in Antigua on Tuesday. Captain Nyeem Young, 23, struck an unbeaten 75 off just 67 balls to guide the Caribbean team to an emphatic six-wicket win in the decisive match.

"We have got the (West Indies) Academy, who have some players we are looking at. We watch all the players, and we are at the stage now where we are asking the territories to expose the players, because we want to see them."