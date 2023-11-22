CSO report: Food prices down, commodities up

With Christmas around the corner and shoppers preparing to buy items for the season, the Central Statistical Office (CSO) has reported a decline in food prices in October.

However, the prices of commodities such as electricity, gas, transport and other important services have gone up.

The CSO’s all-items index, calculated from the prices collected for the month of October, was 124.1, which represented an increase of 0.5 points or 0.4 per cent above the index for September.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased from 148.2 in September to 147.2 in October, reflecting a decrease of 0.7 per cent.

The report said the decreases in the prices of Irish potatoes, fresh whole chicken, onions, eddoes, pumpkin, plantains, chive, dasheen, sweet potatoes and ochroes contributed to the downward trend.

The prices of table margarine, carrots, melon, green sweet peppers, parboiled rice, fresh carite and grapes, melongene, bodi and brown sugar increased, offsetting the downward trend of the section.

Increases in sub-indices such as alcoholic beverages and tobacco (0.5 per cent); housing, water, electricity gas and other fuels (0.2 per cent); rent (0.5 per cent); health (5.2 per cent); transport (0.2 per cent); communication (3.4 per cent); recreation and culture (0.8 per cent); hotels, cafes and restaurants (1.3 per cent); and miscellaneous goods and services (0.8 per cent) were highlighted in the latest report.

It also highlighted decreases in clothing and footwear of 1.4 per cent and furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house of 0.9 per cent.

All other sections remained unchanged.

The inflation rate, measured as the percentage change in the average all-items index for January-October 2023 and compares it to the same period last year, is 5.4 per cent, which is better than last year’s rate of 5.8 per cent.