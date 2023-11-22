Bail denied again to Trinidadian wanted in US on drug-trafficking charges

BAIL has again been denied to a Trinidadian arrested in September by police and agents of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on charges of trafficking heroin and cocaine into the US.

On Monday, Shurlan Jason Guppy, 47, who was arrested on September 26 at Ascot Road, Goodwood Park, Westmoorings, appeared before magistrate Kerri Honore-Narine on local charges of possession of a firearm, ammunition and cocaine, which were allegedly found at his Ascot Road rental and his Jeep Rubicon.

Guppy is also wanted in the US to face 11 heroin and cocaine trafficking charges. His extradition trial is set to begin on November 27.

At Monday’s hearing, Guppy was represented by attorney Wayne Sturge. Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Danielle Thompson represented the State.

Senior Counsel Ravi Rajcoomar, and attorneys Netram Kowlesar, Radon Dalrymple-Watts and director of the Central Authority in the Office of the Attorney General Graeme McClean had a watching brief for the US Government, the requesting state in the extradition proceedings.

In September, then-acting Chief Magistrate Adrian Darmanie denied Guppy bail.

Guppy was arrested on an extradition warrant that Darmanie issued on September 21.

The US is requesting Guppy’s extradition to Pennsylvania to face charges of trafficking US$1 million in heroin and cocaine to that state.

Immediately after his arrest, a statement from the US Embassy said Guppy had been charged in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

In its statement, the US Embassy said its DEA agents assisted the TT Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU) in the investigation which led to Guppy’s arrest.

In a separate release, the police service said the Southern Division Task Force arrested Guppy.