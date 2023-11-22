Australia still juggernaut of cricket

Pat Cummins AP Photo - AP PHOTO

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to Australia on winning the 2023 ICC ODI Cricket World Cup in India. This win proves that it is still the juggernaut of cricket in the world. It’s almost as though everyone fell asleep on them. The favourites were New Zealand and India, at least in my opinion.

It's vexing to go unbeaten into a final in any sport and lose it, because it’s the final that matters. I believe India played the occasion and not the game. It was highly influenced by its fans in the jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium, you could see it in their body language, like a post-winning streak hangover, if you will. Perhaps the Indians were still salivating over David Beckham’s visit.

Australia won the World Cup by going back to basics. Captain Pat Cummins saw that pitch, took a photo and probably studied it with his teammates. It was a 50-50 pitch for batter and bowler; credit to the ground staff. Australia also won at the toss when Cummins decided to bowl first, given Verat Kohli’s ridiculous statistics when chasing. And he didn’t disrespect the opposition, hence the burden shifted towards India’s bowling attack. The boundaries were massive. Australia noted India’s run distribution was skewed towards boundaries throughout the tournament, therefore the Aussies were going to make the Indian cricketers toil for their runs.

Cummins and Mitchell Starc led the charge by bowling line and length, not allowing Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Surya Kumar Yadav any chance to free their arms, hence a below-par score. Then obviously the light dew would have come into effect later in the evening, so gripping the ball would be difficult, and it would help the ball travel across the outfield. Nonetheless, the Australians did what Australian cricketers do, they stay in the game no matter the situation, they focus on crossing the finish line and not on reputation, and they turn up when it matters.

The West Indies can learn something from Australia and India, because the WI will be hosting a T20 World Cup very soon, and to win the tournament we have to get to the final first.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas